Energy Sector Update for 03/09/2021: VET,VET.TO,CVX,PVAC

Energy stocks turned lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF declining 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 91 cents to $64.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while global benchmark Brent declined 60 cents to $67.64 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund slid 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund dropped 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index sank 3.5%.

In company news, Penn Virginia (PVAC) declined 4% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.43, down from $2.60 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected earnings of $0.99 per share.

Vermilion Energy (VET) rose 2.2% after CIBC World Markets increased its price target for the Canadian oil and gas producer by CA$3 to CA$10 a share while TD Securities boosted its price target by CA$3 to CA$9.50. The analysts kept their neutral and hold stock ratings, respectively.

Chevron (CVX) was little changed after the energy major Tuesday doubled the expected synergies from its acquisition of Noble Energy to $600 million, which should lead to an expected reduction in 2021 operating expenses of 10% from 2019.

