Energy Sector Update for 03/09/2021: DQ, PVAC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly trading lower before markets open on Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declined 0.2%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) added 0.80% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) slipped 0.8%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.13 to $64.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude increased $0.23 per barrel to $68.47 and the natural gas futures were 3 cents lower to $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

DAQO New Energy (DQ) gained more than 12% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.02 per American depositary share, up from $0.32 per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $1.12.

Meanwhile, Penn Virginia (PVAC) was flat after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.43, down from $2.60 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected earnings of $0.99 per share.

