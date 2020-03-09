Energy Sector Update for 03/09/2020: OVV,WEX,TALO,FANG

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -9.68%

CVX -12.75%

COP -23.85%

SLB -26.18%

OXY -43.61%

Energy stocks continued to plunge this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 18.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 17.8%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled almost 25% lower, losing $10.15 to finish at $31.13 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declining $10.65 to $34.62 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Ovintiv (OVV) dropped almost 70% to a new record low of $2.45 a share after the natural gas and oil producer late Friday filed a preliminary prospectus to sell common and preferred stock, warrants and debt securities. Net proceeds from any offering would be used for capital projects and paying down outstanding debt as well as funding future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

In other sector news:

(-) Talos Energy (TALO) was more than 31% in late trade after earlier Monday dropping to a record low of $8.31 a share after the oil and natural gas producer said it was canceling its annual meeting with analysts and investors scheduled for Thursday, March 12, in New York because of health and safety concerns tied to potential spread of COVID-19 and the city's state of emergency declaration. Talos is evaluating alternative dates in the future for the event.

(-) NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) slid over 39%. The company Monday announced the sale of its Well Support Services segment to OTC-listed Basic Energy Services (BASX) for total consideration of $93.7 million. The deal includes the company's rig services, special services and fluids management businesses.

(-) Diamondback Energy (FANG) was 44% lower Monday afternoon, earlier touching its lowest share since October 2012 after the exploration and production company said it was reducing its 2020 capital budget and scaling back development amid ongoing volatility in the price of oil. Diamondback is immediately idling three of its nine completion crews and next month will drop two drill-rigs along with a third rig later in Q2.

