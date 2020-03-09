Energy Sector Update for 03/09/2020: NEX,TALO,RDS.A,RDS.B

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -10.74%

CVX -14.56%

COP -26.00%

SLB -29.09%

OXY -39.44%

Energy stocks continue to plunge this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 17.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 18.1%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $6.20 to $33.08 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $9.15 to $36.12 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up one cent at $1.72 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 20.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was rising 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 5.9% decrease.

(-) NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) slid nearly 40%. The company Monday announced the sale of its Well Support Services segment to OTC-listed Basic Energy Services (BASX) for total consideration of $93.7 million. The deal includes the company's rig services, special services and fluids management businesses.

(-) Talos Energy (TALO) Monday dropped to a record low of $8.31 a share after the oil and natural gas producer said it was cancelling its annual meeting with analysts and investors scheduled for Thursday, March 12, in New York because of health and safety concerns tied to potential spread of COVID-19 and the city's state of emergency declaration. Talos is evaluating alternative dates in the future for the event.

(-) Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) slid more than 17% following reports the company is planning to divest refineries in Mobile, Ala., and in the Puget Sound in Washington, amid shrinking margins for it the refining and chemicals segments. The process could take months and may not result in an outright sale, according to the reports.

(-) Diamondback Energy (FANG) was 44% lower Monday afternoon, earlier touching its lowest share since October 2012 after the exploration and production company said it was reducing its 2020 capital budget and scaling back development amid ongoing volatility in the price of oil. Diamondback is immediately idling three of its nine completion crews and next month will drop two drill-rigs along with a third rig later in Q2.

