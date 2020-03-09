Energy Sector Update for 03/09/2020: FANG, SU, RDS.A, RDS.B, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -15.64%

CVX: -16.07%

COP: -24.66%

SLB: -29.10%

OXY: -40.21%

Top energy stocks were plunging pre-bell Monday as concern over a dispute among producers could lead to oversupply. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $9.59 at $31.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $10.25 to $35.02 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.68 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 22.11% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.30% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Diamondback Energy (FANG), which was retreating by more than 38% after lowering its capital budget for 2020 as it plans to scale back development activity amid the ongoing oil price volatility.

(-) Suncor Energy (SU) has agreed to pay up to $9 million to settle the company's air pollution violations at its oil refinery located near Denver, multiple media outlets reported, citing state public health officials. Suncor was recently declining more than 19%.

(-) Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is planning to divest its refineries in Mobile, Al., and in the Puget Sound area near Anacortes, Wa., as the oil producer deals with shrinking margins in its refining and chemicals segments, media reported. Shell was more than 13% lower in recent trading.

