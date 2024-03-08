News & Insights

Energy
DKL

Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2024: DKL, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

March 08, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $78.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.5% to $82.59 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.8% lower at $1.79 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) was down more than 12% after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 3.1 million common units representing limited partner interests in the company at $38.50 per unit.

BP (BP) was up 0.5% after saying in its annual report that it has clawed back 1.8 million British pounds ($2.3 million) from the 2023 pay package of former CEO Bernard Looney, who resigned in September 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKL
BP
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.