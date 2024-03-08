Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2024: DKL, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.6% at $78.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.5% to $82.59 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.8% lower at $1.79 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) was down more than 12% after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 3.1 million common units representing limited partner interests in the company at $38.50 per unit.

BP (BP) was up 0.5% after saying in its annual report that it has clawed back 1.8 million British pounds ($2.3 million) from the 2023 pay package of former CEO Bernard Looney, who resigned in September 2023.

