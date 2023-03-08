Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2023: PR,NBR,PSHG

Energy
Energy stocks were trading lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index declining 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was falling 2.6% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.3% to $76.60 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was down 0.9% to reach $82.54 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.7% lower at $2.56 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Permian Resources (PR) fell 5.8% after the oil and natural gas company priced a $302.5 million secondary offering of 27.5 million Class A common shares previously owned by affiliates of NGP Energy Capital and Riverstone Investment Group at $11 apiece.

Nabors Industries (NBR) was also down 5.7% after the drilling contractor said overnight it completed the redemption of $210 million of its 9% senior priority guaranteed notes due in 2025 using proceeds from a recent offering of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2029.

Performance Shipping (PSHG) rose 5.9% after disclosing its upcoming purchase of a new 114,000-ton, LNG-ready LR2 Aframax oil tanker from China Shipbuilding Trading and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for $62.6 million.

