Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2023: OXY, BRK.A, PR, MPC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 0.33% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.88% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.46% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.17% at $76.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.89% to $82.55 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.08% lower at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) has increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY), according to a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Occidental Petroleum was advancing by more than 2% recently.

Permian Resources (PR) was down nearly 3% after it priced an underwritten public secondary offering of 27.5 million offering of its class A common shares at $11 per share.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) said it acquired 49.9% stake in renewable natural gas producer LF Bioenergy for $50 million in a bid to add lower carbon investments to its portfolio. Marathon Petroleum was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

