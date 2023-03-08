Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2023: MPC,PR,NBR,PSHG

Energy stocks trimmed a small portion of their prior declines Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was falling 2.4% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 0.6% in late trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.2% lower at $76.66 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was slipping 0.7% to $82.67 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 5.1% to $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) declined 2.2% on Wednesday after saying it acquired a 49.9% stake in renewable natural gas producer LF Bioenergy for $50 million, adding another lower-carbon energy company to Marathon's investment portfolio.

Nabors Industries (NBR) was down 5% after the drilling contractor said overnight it completed the redemption of $210 million of its 9% senior priority guaranteed notes due in 2025 using proceeds from a recent offering of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2029.

Permian Resources (PR) fell 5.7% after the oil and natural gas company priced a $302.5 million secondary offering of 27.5 million Class A common shares previously owned by affiliates of NGP Energy Capital and Riverstone Investment Group at $11 apiece.

On the upside, Performance Shipping (PSHG) rose 4.8% after disclosing its upcoming purchase of a new 114,000-ton, LNG-ready LR2 Aframax oil tanker from China Shipbuilding Trading and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for $62.6 million.

