Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, NINE, SHEL, BATL

Energy stocks were generally gaining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing 1.7%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 3.1% higher but the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down around 5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $5.71 at $125.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $6.45 to $129.66 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.26 lower at $4.57 per 1 million BTU.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) shares surged around 116% after the company reported a Q4 net loss Monday of $0.52 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.53 per share in Q3. Revenue grew to $105.1 million from $92.9 million over the same period.

Shell (SHEL) shares were more than 2% higher after the company said it will stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil as an "immediate first step" in its plan to withdraw from all Russian hydrocarbons, including petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas.

Battalion Oil (BATL) shares rose about 13% after the company on Monday reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share for Q4, reversing from an adjusted loss of $0.47 per share a year earlier.

