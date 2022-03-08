Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2022: SPWR,CHX,PBF,NINE

Energy stocks rebounded from their midday slide, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.3% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.8% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $4.30 higher at $123.70 per barrel, paring an early 8.4% spike as the US banned Russian oil and natural gas imports. Global benchmark Brent crude was adding $5.60 to $128.81 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.31 on Tuesday to $4.53 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, SunPower (SPWR) rose 20%, leading gains among solar-power companies that followed the European Union revealing plans to phase out its reliance on Russian energy before the end of the decade in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ChampionX (CHX) rose 5.3% after the chemicals supplier to the petroleum industry Monday authorized a new $250 million stock buyback program using cash generated through its operations.

PBF Energy (PBF) jumped over 19% after BoA Securities raised its stock rating for the petroleum refinery and logistics company to buy from neutral.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) was soaring Tuesday, at one point climbing almost 126% to its highest share price since January 2020, after saying activity has continued to improve since the start of the year, prompting it to expect Q1 to be better than the previous three months, including an sequential increase in revenue over Q4. The oilfield services company generated Q4 $105.1 million in revenue. The stock was 50% higher this afternoon.

