Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2022: CHX, PBF, NINE

Energy stocks reversed their recent rally, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index hanging on for a 0.1% gain while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was racing 1.6% higher but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.30 to $121.70 per barrel, paring its prior advance after President Biden Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports coupled the release of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Global benchmark Brent crude also was $1.32 higher at $127.62 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were falling $0.25 to $4.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ChampionX (CHX) rose 6.4% after the chemicals supplier to the petroleum industry Monday authorized a new $250 million stock buyback program using cash generated through its operations.

PBF Energy (PBF) jumped over 20% after BoA Securities raised its stock rating for the petroleum refinery and logistics company to buy from neutral.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) was soaring Tuesday, at one point climbing almost 126% to its highest price since January 2020, after saying it has seen activity continue to improve since the start of the year and is expecting Q1 to be better than the previous three months, including an sequential increase in revenue over Q4 when the oilfield services company generated $105.1 million in revenue, representing a 13.1% increase over Q3. The stock was 50% higher this afternoon.

