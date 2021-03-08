Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2021: TOT, SOI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were steady premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently inactive. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.63% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was recently slipping by more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.04 at $66.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.09 to $69.27 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

Total (TOT) said its Total Quadran subsidiary won 50 megawatts of solar development projects in France. Total was over 1% lower in recent trading.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) was unchanged as it kept its quarterly cash dividend at $0.105 per share, payable March 25 to shareholders on record as of March 15.

