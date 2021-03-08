Energy
TOT

Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2021: TOT, SOI, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were steady premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently inactive. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.63% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was recently slipping by more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.04 at $66.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.09 to $69.27 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

Total (TOT) said its Total Quadran subsidiary won 50 megawatts of solar development projects in France. Total was over 1% lower in recent trading.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) was unchanged as it kept its quarterly cash dividend at $0.105 per share, payable March 25 to shareholders on record as of March 15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOT SOI XLE USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular