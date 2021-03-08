Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2021: IMO,IMO.TO,NINE,NEXT

Energy stocks turned broadly higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 88 cents to $65.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 95 cents to $68.41 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 1.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was posting a 0.2% gain.

In company news, Imperial Oil (IMO) climbed 3.6% after Goldman Sachs raised its stock rating for the Canadian energy producer to buy from sell, citing improved upstream asset performance and downstream recovery amid higher commodity prices. Goldman also raised its price target for Imperial shares by CA$10 to CA$36.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) slid 7.8% after reporting a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $1.20 per share compared with its $0.57 per share adjusted net loss during the final quarter of 2019 and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting an $0.82 per share loss, excluding one-time items.

NextDecade (NEXT) declined 2.2%. The liquified natural gas producer Monday said it completed a pricing refresh and contract extension with Bechtel's oil, gas and chemicals unit for design and construction of its proposed Rio Grande LNG terminal project on the Gulf of Mexico coast at Texas City, Texas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.