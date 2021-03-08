Energy Sector Update for 03/08/2021: EOSE,NINE,NEXT,IMO,GE

Energy stocks have turned mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.04 lower at $65.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.40 to $67.96 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) turned almost 12% lower this afternoon, giving back a 2% advance earlier Monday that followed the maker of zinc-based energy storage systems naming Jody Markopoulos as its new chief operating officer, joining Eos from her own consulting firm after a stint at General Electric, where she led supply chain operations for its GE Oil & Gas unit.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) dropped 7% after reporting a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $1.20 per share compared with its $0.57 per share adjusted net loss during the final quarter of 2019 and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting an $0.82 per share loss, excluding one-time items.

To the upside, Imperial Oil (IMO) climbed 2.7% after Goldman Sachs raised its stock rating for the Canadian energy producer to buy from sell, citing improved upstream asset performance and downstream recovery amid higher commodity prices. Goldman also raised its price target for Imperial shares by CA$10 to CA$36.

