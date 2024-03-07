Energy Sector Update for 03/07/2024: KGS, REPX, VET, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were steady premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.3% at $78.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.4% to reach $82.73 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.7% lower at $1.92 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) was more than 10% lower after reporting overnight it swung to a Q4 loss.

Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) was up nearly 2% after it reported late Wednesday higher Q4 net income and revenue.

Vermilion Energy (VET) was down 2.3% after it reported overnight a swing to Q4 loss.

