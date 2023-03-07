Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/07/2023: TDW, PBR, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

March 07, 2023 — 09:26 am EST

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently declining by 0.25%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.60% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.58% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.66% at $79.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.65% to $85.62 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.76% higher at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

Tidewater (TDW) was up nearly 2% after saying it has struck a deal to buy 37 of Solstad Offshore ASA's platform supply vessels for $577 million.

Petrobras (PBR) and Equinor (EQNR) announced that they have signed a letter of intent to work together in evaluating seven wind projects offshore the Brazilian coast. Petrobras was slipping past 2% and Equinor was down more than 1% recently.

