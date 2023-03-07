Energy Sector Update for 03/07/2023: NAT,JOBY,CPG,CPG.TO,TDW

Energy
Energy stocks added to earlier declines Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 2.0% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 2.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index dropped 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 3.6% lower at $77.58 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 3.8% to $82.92 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 4.5% to $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Nordic American Tankers (NAT) turned nearly 1% higher late in Tuesday trading, overcoming a 3.4% mid-morning retreat, after saying board member Alexander Hansson, who is also the son of company founder Herbjorn Hansson, purchased 25,000 of its shares to increase his overall stake to around 2.1 million shares.

Tidewater (TDW) rose 4.9% after the company raised its 2023 revenue forecast to $1.03 billion from $900 million previously. The Capital IQ consensus call was $816.1 million. Tidewater also agreed to buy 37 platform-supply vessels from Norwegian rival Solstad Offshore for $577 million.

On the downside, Crescent Point Energy (CPG) fell 3.3%. The Canadian oil and natural gas producer said it will begin a new stock-buyback program on March 9. for up to 56.6 million shares, or 10% of its public float, in the next 12 months.

Joby Aviation (JOBY) tumbled 6.8% after a Deutsche Bank downgrade to sell from hold and a cut in the price target to $4 from $6.

