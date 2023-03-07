Energy Sector Update for 03/07/2023: JOBY,CPG,CPG.TO,TDW

Energy
March 07, 2023 — 01:56 pm EST

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both down 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 2.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index dropped 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking 2.9% to $78.11 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding 2.6% to $83.92 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.9% higher at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Joby Aviation (JOBY) tumbled 6.7% after a Deutsche Bank downgrade to sell from hold and a cut in the price target to $4 from $6.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) fell 2.5%. The Canadian oil and natural gas producer said it will begin a new stock-buyback program on March 9. for up to 56.6 million shares, or 10% of its public float, in the next 12 months.

Tidewater (TDW) rose 4.6% after the company raised its 2023 revenue forecast to $1.03 billion from $900 million previously. The Capital IQ consensus call was $816.1 million. Tidewater also agreed to buy 37 platform-supply vessels from Norwegian rival Solstad Offshore for $577 million.

