Energy
SLB

Energy Sector Update for 03/07/2022: SLB,COP,AMR,VET,VET.TO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks have turned moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was posting a 7% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.1% ahead.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.15 to $117.83 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $4.19 to $122.30 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 lower at $4.89 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Schlumberger (SLB) added 8.6% after the oilfield-services company announced the deployment of its cloud-based DELFI* cognitive exploration and production environment for ConocoPhillips (COP). ConocoPhillips shares were down 0.3% this afternoon.

Vermilion Energy (VET) climbed 6.9% after the Canadian oil and natural gas company topped Q4 analysts' estimates and reinstituted its quarterly dividend.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) still was 1% higher, easing from a 14% gain to a best-ever $132.30 a share earlier Monday that followed the metallurgical and thermal coal producer reporting better-than-expected Q4 results and authorizing a $150 million stock buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLB COP AMR VET

Latest Energy Videos

What's Behind The Russian Aggression In Ukraine, The West’s Response And The Weaponization Of Energy

Mar 04, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular