Energy Sector Update for 03/07/2022: SLB,COP,AMR,VET,VET.TO

Energy stocks have turned moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was posting a 7% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.1% ahead.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.15 to $117.83 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $4.19 to $122.30 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 lower at $4.89 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Schlumberger (SLB) added 8.6% after the oilfield-services company announced the deployment of its cloud-based DELFI* cognitive exploration and production environment for ConocoPhillips (COP). ConocoPhillips shares were down 0.3% this afternoon.

Vermilion Energy (VET) climbed 6.9% after the Canadian oil and natural gas company topped Q4 analysts' estimates and reinstituted its quarterly dividend.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) still was 1% higher, easing from a 14% gain to a best-ever $132.30 a share earlier Monday that followed the metallurgical and thermal coal producer reporting better-than-expected Q4 results and authorizing a $150 million stock buyback program.

