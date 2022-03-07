Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/07/2022: OXY, VET, WLL, OAS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.25% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.46%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.35 at $116.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.43 to $119.46 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.07 lower at $4.94 per 1 million BTU.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was climbing past 4% as recent US Securities and Exchange Commission filings showed that activist investor Carl Icahn sold his stake in the company while investor Warren Buffett increased his share in the energy group to 11.2%.

Vermilion Energy (VET) was almost 4% higher as it reported a Q4 net profit of CA$2.12 ($1.67) per share, compared with a loss of CA$0.36 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of CA$0.82 per share.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS) announced a "merger of equals" that values the combined company at $6 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Whiting shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis and $6.25 in cash for each share. Both companies were recently up more than 1%.

