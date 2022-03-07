Energy Sector Update for 03/07/2022: BTU,SLB,COP,AMR,VET,VET.TO

Energy stocks returned to positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising 0.9% each. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was surging 9% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 1% ahead.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $3.72 higher at $119.40 per barrel as the US considered banning Russian oil imports in response to the attack on Ukraine. The global benchmark Brent crude was advancing $4.81 to $122.92 per barrel although Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.18 to $4.83 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Peabody Energy (BTU) slumped over 16% after Monday saying it secured a $150 million unsecured, multiple-draw credit facility through Goldman Sachs (GS).

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) was fractionally lower, giving back an early 14% gain to a best-ever $132.30 a share that followed the metallurgical and thermal coal producer reporting better-than-expected Q4 results and authorizing a $150 million stock buyback program.

To the upside, Schlumberger (SLB) added 8.8% after the oilfield-services company announced the deployment of its cloud-based DELFI* cognitive exploration and production environment for ConocoPhillips (COP). ConocoPhillips shares were 0.6% higher this afternoon.

Vermilion Energy (VET) climbed almost 11% after the Canadian oil and natural gas company topped Q4 analysts' estimates and reinstituted its quarterly dividend.

