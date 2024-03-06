Energy Sector Update for 03/06/2024: XOM, HES, BE, ENB

Energy stocks advanced late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index climbed 0.6%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended March 1 following an increase of 4.9 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude-oil stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels after a 4.2-million-barrel gain in the previous week, a smaller increase than the 2.7-million-barrel gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $79.02 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude advanced 1% to $82.88 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 1.3% to $1.931 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) filed for arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce to resolve a dispute involving Hess' (HES) stake in in Guyana's Stabroek oil block. Exxon shares rose 0.8%, and Hess dropped 2.1%.

Separately, Exxon is planning to lay off about 15% of its Denbury unit's workforce, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Bloom Energy (BE) shares jumped almost 4% as Truist Securities upgraded the company to hold from sell and raised its price target to $11 from $9.

Enbridge (ENB) shares rose 0.9% after the company affirmed guidance of 4% to 6% in earnings-per-share growth through 2026 and said it expects average annual EPS growth of about 5% beyond 2026.

