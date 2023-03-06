Energy Sector Update for 03/06/2023: VST,TTE,ENGH,VAL,WPRT,WPRT.TO

Energy stocks were ending narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both little changed in late trade. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was declining 0.8%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1% at $80.46 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was climbing 0.6% to $86.30 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 13% to $2.605 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vistra (VST) jumped 14% after the electric utility company announced its purchase of Energy Harbor (ENGH) for $3 billion in cash and a 15% equity stake in its new Vistra Vision subsidiary.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) gained 6.7% after the company announced a third collaboration agreement with an unnamed original contract manufacturer to evaluate its H2 HPDI hydrogen fuel-cell system.

Valaris (VAL) gained 4.8% after the drillship contractor Monday said it won three new contracts, including a three-year deal from Brazilian energy major Petrobras valued at $500 million.

TotalEnergies (TTE) rose 1.4% after the French energy major Monday said it acquired Poland's main biogas producer, Polska Grupa Biogazowa, and six solar projects under development with 200 megawatts of production capacity.

