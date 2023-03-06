Energy Sector Update for 03/06/2023: TTE,VAL,WPRT,WPRT.TO

Energy stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was declining 0.9%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.6% at $80.16 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was climbing 0.2% to $85.96 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 15% to $2.543 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) rose 1% after the French energy major Monday said it acquired Poland's main biogas producer, Polska Grupa Biogazowa, and six solar projects under development with 200 megawatts of production capacity.

Valaris (VAL) jumped 5.7% after the drillship contractor Monday said it won three new contracts, including a three-year deal from Brazilian energy major Petrobras valued at $500 million.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) gained 7.1% after the company announced a third collaboration agreement with an unnamed original contract manufacturer to evaluate its H2 HPDI hydrogen fuel-cell system.

