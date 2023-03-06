Energy Sector Update for 03/06/2023: NGL, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping 0.3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down nearly 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 12% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.2% at $78.69 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.3% to reach $84.70 per barrel and natural gas futures were 13% lower at $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was gaining over 5% in value after saying it signed two agreements to sell all of its marine assets for about $111.7 million in cash.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was slightly advancing after saying it acquired Poland's main biogas producer, Polska Grupa Biogazowa, and six solar projects under development with 200 megawatts of production capacity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.