Energy Sector Update for 03/06/2020: VET, FRO, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -4.41%

CVX: -3.78%

COP: -4.82%

SLB: -4.91%

OXY: -4.40%

Energy majors were declining pre-market Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.61 at $44.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.93 to $48.06 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.75 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 3.54% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.15% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) Vermilion Energy (VET), which was down more than 15% after saying its Q4 net earnings fell to CAD0.01 ($0.01) per share from CAD2.12 in the same period last year, which missed the analysts' estimate of $0.09 provided by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(-) Frontline (FRO) was marginally declining after its announced a sale-and-leaseback agreement for up to $544 million with proceeds to be used to finance the acquisition of 10 Suezmax tankers.

