Energy Sector Update for 03/06/2020: TNP,FRO,VET

Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 5.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 4.8%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $3.64 to $42.26 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $3.82 to $46.17 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.72 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was plunging 9.7%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) was 1.2% higher after earlier Friday announcing the sale of three suezmax crude carriers and two additional product carriers for a combined $104 million. Following the transactions, the company said it was able to lower its debt load by around $58 million while increasing its free cash by $47 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Frontline (FRO) rose almost 4% after the crude oil tanker company announced a sale-and-leaseback transaction with ICBC Financial Leasing worth up to $544 million to fund the acquisition of 10 suezmax tankers scheduled for March. The seven-year lease agreement carries a rate of LIBOR plus 230 basis points and includes a purchase obligation for Frontline at the end of the lease.

(-) Vermilion Energy (VET) slid 16% to a 15-year low on Friday after the Canadian oil and natural gas company reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 profit and cut its quarterly dividend in half to CAD0.115 per share in response to "reduced global economic prospects" and commodity price weakness following the COVID-19 outbreak. It earned CAD0.01 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, down from CAD2.12 during the same quarter in 2018 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for CAD0.09 per share in Q4 net income.

