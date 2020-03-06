Energy Sector Update for 03/06/2020: GLP,TNP,FRO,VET,VET.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -4.87%

CVX -2.25%

COP -5.64%

SLB -8.25%

OXY -15.06%

Energy stocks extended their retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 6.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down over 6.6%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $4.55 lower at $41.35 per barrel, losing just under 10%, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $4.57 to $45.42 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 5 cents to at $1.72 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Global Partners (GLP) fell 8.7% after the gasoline and blendstocks seller reported a net loss of $0.08 per equity unit for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, reversing a $1.47 per unit profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per unit.

In other sector news:

(+) Frontline (FRO) rose almost 4% after the crude oil tanker company announced a sale-and-leaseback transaction with ICBC Financial Leasing worth up to $544 million to fund the acquisition of 10 suezmax tankers scheduled for March. The seven-year lease agreement carries a rate of LIBOR plus 230 basis points and includes a purchase obligation for Frontline at the end of the lease.

(+) Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) was nearly 1% lower, giving back a small gain that followed the company earlier Friday announcing the sale of three suezmax crude carriers and two additional product carriers for a combined $104 million. Following the transactions, the company said it was able to lower its debt load by around $58 million while increasing its free cash by $47 million.

(-) Vermilion Energy (VET) slid 16% to a 15-year low on Friday after the Canadian oil and natural gas company reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 profit and cut its quarterly dividend in half to CAD0.115 per share in response to "reduced global economic prospects" and commodity price weakness following the COVID-19 outbreak. It earned CAD0.01 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, down from CAD2.12 during the same quarter in 2018 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for CAD0.09 per share in Q4 net income.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.