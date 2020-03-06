Energy Sector Update for 03/06/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, Goldman/EIA reports, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude oil futures fell to the lowest since 2016 after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia reportedly failed to agree on additional joint production cuts of 1.5 million barrels per day to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus on oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate futures plunged as much as 9% to an intraday low of $41.77. WTI was down 8% to $42.10 in mid-afternoon trading. Brent futures fell 7.7% to $46.15.

On Thursday, OPEC had put out a statement saying that "consultations, monitoring and a constant review undertaken of current market conditions demonstrate the strong commitment of OPEC Member Countries to work together to restore oil market stability." The group then called for a cut of 1.5 million barrels per day, reportedly the biggest since the financial crisis.

At a crude producers' meeting in Vienna, Austria on Friday, Saudi Arabia was reportedly unable to persuade Russia to join the OPEC's proposed cuts. A report from Reuters said Russia's view is that it's too early to assess the impact of the outbreak on global energy demand.

The failure to reach a compromise threatens OPEC-plus, an expanded cartel comprising OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia, as the Vienna meeting had, reportedly, also failed to also offer any guidance on the ongoing cuts of 1.7 million barrels per day that are scheduled to expire later this month.

Without a further agreement on the status of the ongoing cuts, OPEC-plus members could, in theory, decide their own production levels, potentially increasing supply at a time when the demand has taken a hit because of the spread of the global health emergency.

In a report published a day before the Vienna meeting, Goldman Sachs analysts led by Damien Courvalin said OPEC's proposal to Russia would not prevent a global oil market surplus in the second quarter. It will also not stop "lower prices in the coming weeks."

One of the reasons why Russia has failed to come on board is, reportedly, production costs, which for Russia are said to be higher than Saudi Arabia's sub-$10 per barrel.

According to Goldman, a reduction in output implies a smaller effective output reduction given the historical pattern of cuts falling short of quotas outside of core-OPEC, and increasingly disappointing global demand readings in January, pointing to weak growth momentum pre-virus.

Courvalin said oil demand was much weaker than expected outside of China in January, before the impact of the virus, and that alone would absorb a production cut of the magnitude proposed by the OPEC on Thursday, implying any impact on demand because of the spread of coronavirus would require an even deeper cut.

"Ultimately a rebound in demand, not supply cuts, will be the necessary catalyst for a sustainable rebound in prices," Courvalin wrote in the report.

Meanwhile, the US oil rig count rose by four to 682 over a week ended March 6, its highest level since Dec. 20, reflecting moderate increases in the number of wells since the beginning of 2020, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes. The combined count for the US climbed by three to 793 as gas rigs fell by one to 109.

In Canada, the oil rig count plunged by 29 to 134, with the gas count also dropping by eight to 69 during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America plummeted by 34 to 996, compared with 1,216 a year ago.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration said US crude stockpiles increased by 785,000 barrels over a week to Feb. 28. That compared with expectations of a 2.6 million-barrel surge in a Reuters' poll of analysts.

