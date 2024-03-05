News & Insights

Energy
AMTX

Energy Sector Update for 03/05/2024: AMTX, LNG, KOS

March 05, 2024 — 03:49 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was little changed, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index dropped 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 0.6% to $78.24 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent fell 0.9% to $82.10 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures rose 1.9% to $1.953 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Aemetis (AMTX) said Tuesday it secured air permits for its sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel production plant in Riverbank, California. Its shares fell 4.2%.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) shares rose 0.1% after the company said it plans an offering of senior notes due 2034, using the proceeds to retire all or part of $1.5 billion in outstanding Cheniere Corpus Christi senior secured notes due 2025.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) shares slumped 10% after the company said it plans to offer $300 million of convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private placement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMTX
LNG
KOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.