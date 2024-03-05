Energy Sector Update for 03/05/2024: AMTX, LNG, KOS

Energy stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was little changed, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index dropped 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 0.6% to $78.24 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent fell 0.9% to $82.10 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures rose 1.9% to $1.953 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Aemetis (AMTX) said Tuesday it secured air permits for its sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel production plant in Riverbank, California. Its shares fell 4.2%.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) shares rose 0.1% after the company said it plans an offering of senior notes due 2034, using the proceeds to retire all or part of $1.5 billion in outstanding Cheniere Corpus Christi senior secured notes due 2025.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) shares slumped 10% after the company said it plans to offer $300 million of convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private placement.

