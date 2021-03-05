Energy Sector Update for 03/05/2021: GLP, NBLX, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advanced by more than 3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) slipped by 0.58%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.66 at $65.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.86 to $68.60 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

Global Partners (GLP) climbed 5% as it swung to a Q4 net profit of $0.06 per common unit from a loss of $0.08 a year ago.

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) and Chevron (CVX) announced a definitive deal for Chevron to acquire of all the outstanding Noble Midstream units that it and its affiliates do not already own in an all-stock transaction. Chevron was more than 2% higher while Noble Midstream was recently down more than 1%.

