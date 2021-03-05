Energy Sector Update for 03/05/2021: CNQ,CNQ.TO,SBR,GLP

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.24 to $66.07 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $2.53 to $69.27 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.69 per 1 million British thermal units.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.7% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.1% gain.

In company news, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) rose 2.1% after RBC Capital Markets reiterated its outperform rating and CA$43 price target for the oil and natural gas producer's stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) climbed almost 1% after Friday declaring its March distribution of $0.210990 per unit, up 35.9% over its last distribution and payable March 29 to investors of record on March 15.

Global Partners (GLP) was fractionally higher after the fuel delivery and storage company Friday reported a Q4 profit of $0.06 per unit, reversing its $0.08 per share during the same quarter in 2019. Analyst estimates were not available.

