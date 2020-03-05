Energy Sector Update for 03/05/2020: KMI, CNQ, PTR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -3.97%

CVX: -2.38%

COP: -1.88%

SLB: -2.10%

OXY: -2.19%

Energy heavyweights were trading lower pre-bell Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.06 at $46.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.15 to $50.98 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $1.82 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.56% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.13% lower.

In other sector news:

(-) Kinder Morgan (KMI) was down more than 1% as S&P Global reported that Dax Sanders, the company's chief strategy officer, is not sure the proposed construction of the Permian Pass pipeline will move forward given the absence of take-or-pay contracts to guarantee revenue.

(-) Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was slightly lower as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of CAD0.58 ($0.43) per share that missed the CAD0.72 per share consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ. A year ago, the company lost CAD0.21 per share.

(=) PetroChina (PTR) has suspended some natural gas imports, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments and gas imported via pipelines, declaring force majeure because of the effects of the coronavirus, Reuters reported, citing industry sources. PetroChina was flat in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.