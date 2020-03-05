Energy Sector Update for 03/05/2020: CLMT,CNQ,CNQ.TO,ROYT

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -5.00%

CVX -2.70%

COP -4.43%

SLB -5.50%

OXY -3.58%

Energy stocks were sharply lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 4.6%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 59 cents to $46.19 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 92 cents to $50.21 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.78 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.9% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was retreating almost 6.4%.

(-) Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) declined more than 11% in Thursday trading. The specialty hydrocarbons and fuels company said board member Steve Mawer will become interim CEO on June 1, succeeding current chief executive Tim Go, who is stepping down to pursue interests closer to his family in Texas. Calumet Thursday also reported an adjusted Q4 net loss of $0.23 per unit, reversing a $0.50 per unit profit during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expected a $0.26 per unit non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

(-) Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was 1.2% lower after reporting adjusted Q4 net income CAD0.58 per share, reversing a CAD0.21 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a CAD0.72 per share quarterly profit.

(-) Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) tumbled almost 13% after the oil and natural gas company operating in the Santa Maria basin late Tuesday said it was cancelling its cash distribution for March when its developed properties produced a net profits deficit during January.

