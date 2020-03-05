Energy Sector Update for 03/05/2020: AMPY,CLMT,CNQ,CNQ.TO,ROYT

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -5.31%

CVX -2.80%

COP -4.73%

SLB -5.56%

OXY -4.80%

Energy stocks were ending sharply lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 4.5% in late trade. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 88 cents lower at $45.90 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.23 to $49.90 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $1.77 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Amplify Energy (AMPY) dropped almost 31% to its lowest share price since October 2016 at $2.88 each after the oil and natural gas producer reported a surprise Q4 net loss of $0.71 per share, reversing a $0.15 per share profit during the final three months of 2018 and missing the two-analyst consensus call expecting net income of $0.17 per share. Total revenue rose to $77.9 million from $73.0 million during the year-ago period, also trailing the $79.6 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(-) Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was 2% lower after reporting adjusted Q4 net income CAD0.58 per share, reversing a CAD0.21 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a CAD0.72 per share quarterly profit.

(-) Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) declined 13.5% in Thursday trading. The specialty hydrocarbons and fuels company said board member Steve Mawer will become interim CEO on June 1, succeeding current chief executive Tim Go, who is stepping down to pursue interests closer to his family in Texas.

(-) Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) tumbled 13% after the oil and natural gas company operating in the Santa Maria basin late Tuesday said it was canceling its cash distribution for March when its developed properties produced a net profits deficit during January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.