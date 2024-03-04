Energy Sector Update for 03/04/2024: MGEE, NFE, TRP

Energy stocks fell Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.6% to $78.71 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 1% to $82.70 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6.3% to $1.95 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, MGE Energy (MGEE) surged 18% after S&P Global (SPGI) division S&P Dow Jones Indices said MGE will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective March 18.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) shares fell 6.9% as Deutsche Bank downgraded the company to hold from buy and cut the price target to $35 from $40. New Fortress said Monday it plans to offer $500 million of senior secured notes due 2029 in a private offering.

TC Energy (TRP) and partner Northern New England Investment agreed to sell Portland Natural Gas Transmission System to BlackRock and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners for $1.14 billion. TC Energy rose 0.1%.

