Energy Sector Update for 03/04/2022: SBR,CPG,CPG.TO

Energy stocks were ending broadly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $8.01 higher at $115.68 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was advancing $7.60 to $118.06 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.29 $5.01 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) was falling 2.2% late in Friday trading after the oil and natural gas company earlier declared its March cash distribution to investors of $0.467170 per unit, up almost 25% over its $0.374350% payment in February.

Avangrid (AGR) declined 1.5% as the electricity producer said Pedro Azagra Blazquez will become chief executive officer on May 28, succeeding Dennis Arriola. Blazquez currently is a director on the Avangrid board and has been the chief development officer at Spanish utility company Iberdrola, which is Avangrid's controlling shareholder.

To the upside, Crescent Point Energy (CPG) rose 2.3% after Friday saying Canadian regulators have signed off on the oil and natural gas producer's plans to repurchase up to 57.31 million of its common shares beginning next week. The normal course issuer bid runs through March 8, 2023.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) climbed 6% as the energy company promoted Julia Gwaltney to chief operating officer from her current post as senior vice president for development, effective immediately.

