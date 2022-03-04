Energy
Energy Sector Update for 03/04/2022: INDO, ROCC, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.53%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were each up more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $3.74 at $111.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $3.49 to $113.95 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.16 higher at $4.89 per 1 million BTU.

Indonesia Energy (INDO) was gaining more than 13% amid rising global oil prices.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) said it has promoted Julia Gwaltney to COO, effective immediately. Ranger Oil was recently up more than 2%.

