Energy Sector Update for 03/04/2021: WTI, CRK, HUSA

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also soaring 3.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was surging 5.8% to $64.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 5.6% to $67.64 per barrel after OPEC-Plus meeting scrapped plans to raise production next month. Henry Hub natural gas futures were six cents lower at $2.75 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 5.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was sliding 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.9% gain.

In company news, W&T Offshore (WTI) jumped 16%. It reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share, down compared with a $0.17 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2019 while revenue for the oil and natural gas producer fell almost 38% year-over-year to $94.7 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.13 per share adjusted loss on $82.1 million in Q4 revenue.

Comstock Resources (CRK) rose 2%. The oil and natural gas producer late Wednesday priced a $250 million private placement of 6.75% senior notes due 2029 at 103% of par. Net proceeds will fund tender offers for up to $1 billion of its 7.50% senior notes due 2025 and up to $550 million of its 9.75% senior notes due 2026.

Houston American Energy (HUSA) rose 3.4%. The exploration and production company Thursday said it redeemed all of its outstanding 12% Series A and Series B convertible preferred shares using $1.97 million of proceeds from its recent stock offering, eliminating about $230,000 of yearly dividend obligations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.