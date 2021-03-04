Energy
CORR

Energy Sector Update for 03/04/2021: CORR,HUSA,WTI,CRK

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks retreated from their midday highs this afternoon amid a broader markets selloff, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.6% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also soaring 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.55 higher at $63.83 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $3.11 to $67.18 per barrel after the OPEC-Plus meeting decided to keep its current production cuts in place through April. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $2.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) fell 2.7%, giving back a more than 5% gain earlier Thursday. The pipeline company overnight reported an adjusted Q4 loss in funds from operations of $0.14 per share, reversing adjusted FFO of $0.94 per share during the year-ago period, while total revenue dropped almost 73% year-over-year to $5.9 million.

Houston American Energy (HUSA) fell 5%, also reversing a midday advance. The exploration and production company Thursday said it redeemed all of its outstanding 12% Series A and Series B convertible preferred shares using $1.97 million of proceeds from its recent stock offering, eliminating about $230,000 of yearly dividend obligations.

To the upside, W&T Offshore (WTI) jumped 12%. It reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share, down compared with a $0.17 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2019 while revenue for the oil and natural gas producer fell almost 38% year-over-year to $94.7 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.13 per share adjusted loss on $82.1 million in Q4 revenue.

Comstock Resources (CRK) rose 2.1%. The oil and natural gas producer late Wednesday priced a $250 million private placement of 6.75% senior notes due 2029 at 103% of par. Net proceeds will fund tender offers for up to $1 billion of its 7.50% senior notes due 2025 and up to $550 million of its 9.75% senior notes due 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CORR HUSA WTI CRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular