Energy Sector Update for 03/04/2021: CORR,HUSA,WTI,CRK

Energy stocks retreated from their midday highs this afternoon amid a broader markets selloff, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.6% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also soaring 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.55 higher at $63.83 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $3.11 to $67.18 per barrel after the OPEC-Plus meeting decided to keep its current production cuts in place through April. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $2.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) fell 2.7%, giving back a more than 5% gain earlier Thursday. The pipeline company overnight reported an adjusted Q4 loss in funds from operations of $0.14 per share, reversing adjusted FFO of $0.94 per share during the year-ago period, while total revenue dropped almost 73% year-over-year to $5.9 million.

Houston American Energy (HUSA) fell 5%, also reversing a midday advance. The exploration and production company Thursday said it redeemed all of its outstanding 12% Series A and Series B convertible preferred shares using $1.97 million of proceeds from its recent stock offering, eliminating about $230,000 of yearly dividend obligations.

To the upside, W&T Offshore (WTI) jumped 12%. It reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share, down compared with a $0.17 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2019 while revenue for the oil and natural gas producer fell almost 38% year-over-year to $94.7 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.13 per share adjusted loss on $82.1 million in Q4 revenue.

Comstock Resources (CRK) rose 2.1%. The oil and natural gas producer late Wednesday priced a $250 million private placement of 6.75% senior notes due 2029 at 103% of par. Net proceeds will fund tender offers for up to $1 billion of its 7.50% senior notes due 2025 and up to $550 million of its 9.75% senior notes due 2026.

