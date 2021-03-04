Energy Sector Update for 03/04/2021: CNQ, WTI, SRLP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were trading higher premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing by 0.98% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was recently slipping by more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.25 at $62.53 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.35 to $65.42 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) was slightly advancing even after saying its fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted net earnings plunged to 176 million Canadian dollars, or CA$0.15 per share, from the previous year's CA$686 million, or CA$0.58 per share. Wall Street forecast normalized EPS at CA$0.11 for the quarter.

W&T Offshore (WTI) was over 1% higher after it posted a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.05 per share, down compared with a $0.17 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2019 while revenue for the oil and natural gas producer, while total revenue fell to $94.7 million from $151.9 million during the year-ago period.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) was unchanged as it reported Q4 earnings of $0.02 per limited partner unit, down from $0.43 per unit a year earlier.

