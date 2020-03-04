Energy Sector Update for 03/04/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, USWS, MCEP, ENB

Top Energy Stocks

XOM: +0.88%

CVX: +2.77%

COP: +1.33%

SLB: -0.60%

OXY: -1.97%

Energy stocks retreated from early gains, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index still gaining 1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April delivery was 28 cents lower at $46.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude May contract was 48 cents weaker at $51.38 per barrel. April natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.81 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil was down 0.2% while United States Natural Gas was up 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was more than 2% lower today.

Ministers from OPEC countries and allies are arriving in Vienna for meetings this week to consider oil production cuts to lift prices hit by the coronavirus outbreak. On schedule is the 178th Extraordinary Meeting of the OPEC Conference on Thursday and Eighth OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on Friday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs said the impact of quarantines and a drop in global travel will cut oil demand by 2.1 million barrels per day in the first half of 2020 and expects total 2020 demand to be down by 0.15 million barrels per day, the worst performance since the financial crisis.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) US Well Services (USWS) was almost 4% lower after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 net loss of $0.74 per share, against consensus estimate of a loss of $0.44 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) was up more than 2% after its board approved a 1-for-10 reverse split on its units, effective after the market closes on March 23.

(+) Enphase Energy (ENPH) was 0.3 higher after announcing its plans to offer $320 million in convertible senior notes due March 2025.

(+) Enbridge (ENB) gained more than 2% after Kallanish Energy reported that the company has received three draft permits for its Line 3 oil pipeline replacement from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

