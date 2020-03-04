Energy Sector Update for 03/04/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, MCEP, USWS, ENPH

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +2.53%

CVX: +1.86%

COP: +1.83%

SLB: +2.16%

OXY: +2.12%

Top energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Wednesday.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added 72 cents to $47.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was 68 cents higher to $52.54 per barrel. Natural gas futures were flat at $1.80 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was up 1.57%, while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) gained 0.1%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) US Well Services (USWS), which retreated more than 11% after reporting Q4 net loss of $0.74 per share, compared with a loss of $0.96 per share a year ago but missing the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.44 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP), which was up more than 9% after the company's board approved a 1-for-10 reverse split on its units, effective after the market closes on March 23.

(+) Enphase Energy (ENPH), which added more than 1% after announcing its plans to offer $320 million in convertible senior notes due March 2025.

