Energy Sector Update for 03/04/2020: BTE,BTE.TO,ENB,ENB.TO,MCEP,USWS

Energy stocks were ending mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.3% as a group. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 40 cents lower at $46.78 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 55 cents to $51.31 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 3 cents to $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Baytex Energy (BTE) has returned to positive ground this afternoon, overcoming a 1% mid-day slump, that followed the Canadian oil and natural gas company reported a Q4 net loss of CAD0.21 per share, halving its CAD0.42 per share net loss during the year-ago period but trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a CAD0.05 per share profit at Baytex during the three months ended Dec. 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Enbridge (ENB) gained 2.5% after regulators in Minnesota issued three draft permits for the company's Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project, according to a Kallanish Energy News report. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has started a one-month public comment period and will also hold three public hearings on the draft permits.

(+) Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) was fractionally higher after the oil and natural gas company authorized a 1-for-10 reverse split of its equity units, effective following the March 23 market close.

(+) US Well Services (USWS) was up 14% after reporting a wider-than-expected Q4 net loss of $0.74 per share, improving on a $0.96 per share loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.44 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

