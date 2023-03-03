Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2023: XOM, SU, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping past 1.0%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1.0% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2.0% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.9% at $76.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 1.9% to $83.17 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.9% higher at $2.845 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Thursday it has sued Exxon Mobil (XOM) for not effectively tackling racial discrimination at one of its facilities. Exxon Mobil was 1.2% lower recently.

Suncor Energy (SU) was down 1.1% after saying it has agreed to sell its exploration and production business in the UK to Equinor's (EQNR) UK subsidiary in a deal valued at about 1.2 billion Canadian dollars ($884.3 million).

