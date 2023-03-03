Energy
XOM

Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2023: XOM, SU, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

March 03, 2023 — 09:25 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping past 1.0%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1.0% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2.0% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.9% at $76.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 1.9% to $83.17 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.9% higher at $2.845 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Thursday it has sued Exxon Mobil (XOM) for not effectively tackling racial discrimination at one of its facilities. Exxon Mobil was 1.2% lower recently.

Suncor Energy (SU) was down 1.1% after saying it has agreed to sell its exploration and production business in the UK to Equinor's (EQNR) UK subsidiary in a deal valued at about 1.2 billion Canadian dollars ($884.3 million).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
SU
EQNR
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.