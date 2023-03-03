Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2023: SOI, OXY, SU, SU.TO, EQNR

Energy stocks were trading higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.8% to $79.58 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 1.2% to $85.78 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 8% higher at $2.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) surged 6.3% after the energy-services company increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.11 per share and authorized a new, $50 million stock buyback program.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) gained 2.1% after the energy major said its 1PointFive subsidiary has leased more than 55,000 along the Gulf Coast in Texas to develop a carbon capture and sequestration hub.

Suncor Energy (SU) has turned 1.4% higher this afternoon, reversing a nearly 2% morning decline, after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer announced the sale of its exploration and production business in the UK North Sea to Norwegian energy major Equinor (EQNR) for around CA$1.2 billion ($884.3 million). Equinor shares were 0.4% higher.

