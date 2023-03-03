Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2023: NRG,VVNT,SOI,OXY,SU,SU.TO,EQNR

Energy stocks continue trading higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both climbing 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index also were each advancing 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.9% to $79.68 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude advanced 1.4% to $85.95 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 8.8% to $3.01 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NRG Energy (NRG) rose 2.7%. The power merchant company priced a $740 million private placement of its 7% senior secured first-lien notes maturing in March 2033 at 98.75% of their face value along with 650,000 shares of 10.25% series A fixed-rate reset cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $1,000 per share.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) surged 7% after the energy-services company increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.11 per share and authorized a $50 million stock buyback program.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) gained 1.6% after the energy major said its 1PointFive subsidiary leased more than 55,000 acres along the Gulf Coast in Texas to develop a carbon capture and sequestration hub.

Suncor Energy (SU) rose 1.4%, erasing an earlier decline. The Canadian oil and natural gas producer announced the sale of its exploration and production business in the UK North Sea to Norwegian energy major Equinor (EQNR) for around CA$1.2 billion ($884.3 million). Equinor shares were little changed.

