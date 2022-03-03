Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2022: XPRO,ALE,COP,PBA,PPL.TO

Energy stocks were ending broadly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was climbing less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.5% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 1.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.93 lower at $107.67 per barrel, easing after its recent surge, while global benchmark Brent crude also was declining $2.25 to $110.76 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.04 to $4.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) declined 2.5% after the energy services company reported a nearly 92% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $295.7 million but still trailing the two-analyst consensus expecting 154.2 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was falling 1.2% after Thursday saying it has closed on the sale of its 54% indirect interest in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract as well as a 35% stake in the Transasia Pipeline to Jakarta-listed MedcoEnergi Internasional for $1.36 billion.

To the upside, Pembina Pipeline (PBA) rose 0.3% after a BMO Capital Markets upgrade to outperform from market perform following the launch earlier this week of its joint venture with private-equity investors KKR (KKR) seeking to buy of Energy Transfer's (ET) 51% stake in a Canadian natural gas processing facility. The BMO analysts also increased their price target for Pembina shares by CA$7 to CA$50.

Allete (ALE) rose 2% after the electric utility overnight announced its $165.5 million purchase of the New Energy Equity, a solar development firm that has completed more than 250 solar projects in the US producing more than 310 megawatts. Allete also is expecting the deal to add to its per-share earnings during its first full year of ownership in 2023.

