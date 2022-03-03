Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2022: XPRO, COP, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining early Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.66%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.77 at $109.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.02 to $112.95 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.06 lower at $4.70 per 1 million BTU.

Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) was advancing by 2% in early trading after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.03 per diluted share, down from a loss of $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance also expected a loss of $0.03.

ConocoPhillips (COP) said it completed the sale of the subsidiary that indirectly owns its 54% stake in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract and a 35% stake in the Transasia Pipeline to MedcoEnergi. ConocoPhillips was down 1% shortly after the market open.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) said its year-end 2021 proved reserves increased 250% to 11.2 million barrels of oil from 3.2 million barrels at the end of 2020. Vaalco Energy was down 3% in early trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.