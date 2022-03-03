Energy
XPRO

Energy Sector Update for 03/03/2022: XPRO, COP, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were declining early Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.66%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.77 at $109.83 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.02 to $112.95 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.06 lower at $4.70 per 1 million BTU.

Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) was advancing by 2% in early trading after it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.03 per diluted share, down from a loss of $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance also expected a loss of $0.03.

ConocoPhillips (COP) said it completed the sale of the subsidiary that indirectly owns its 54% stake in the Indonesia Corridor Block Production Sharing Contract and a 35% stake in the Transasia Pipeline to MedcoEnergi. ConocoPhillips was down 1% shortly after the market open.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) said its year-end 2021 proved reserves increased 250% to 11.2 million barrels of oil from 3.2 million barrels at the end of 2020. Vaalco Energy was down 3% in early trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XPRO COP EGY XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular